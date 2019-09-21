Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Since Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 697.24 N/A -3.83 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 1180.66 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Risk & Volatility

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.97 beta. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.2. The Current Ratio of rival Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.4. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$84.8 is Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -9.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.8%. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.