Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 83 607.68 N/A -3.83 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 17.06 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Volatility and Risk

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 97.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. On the competitive side is, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation which has a 12.7 Current Ratio and a 12.7 Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.78% downside potential and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 43% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance while Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -53.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.