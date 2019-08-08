Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

We are contrasting Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 80 684.26 N/A -3.83 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.97 beta means Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 97.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.79 beta is the reason why it is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Its competitor Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -15.02% and an $81.33 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares and 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.