Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Comparison side by side

Both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 636.40 N/A -3.83 0.00 Vical Incorporated 7 90.30 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Volatility & Risk

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Vical Incorporated has a 0.27 beta which is 73.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 12.2. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 36.8 and has 36.8 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $84.8, while its potential downside is -0.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.9% of Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.