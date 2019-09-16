Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Comparison side by side

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 636.70 N/A -3.83 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2. Competitively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 13.7 and 13.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is $84.8, with potential downside of -0.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 72.8%. 0.2% are Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.