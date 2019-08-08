Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 80 684.26 N/A -3.83 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 20.26 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Risk and Volatility

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.97. In other hand, TrovaGene Inc. has beta of 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 12.2. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is $81.33, with potential downside of -15.02%. Competitively TrovaGene Inc. has an average target price of $14, with potential upside of 723.53%. The information presented earlier suggests that TrovaGene Inc. looks more robust than Mirati Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8% of TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.