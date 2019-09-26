Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Comparison side by side

Both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 85 656.42 N/A -3.83 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 68.63 N/A 4.52 1.73

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $84.75, while its potential downside is -3.91%. Competitively PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $17, with potential upside of 251.24%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares and 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.2% are Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mirati Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.