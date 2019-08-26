Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 83 620.33 N/A -3.83 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.60 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Risk & Volatility

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MacroGenics Inc.’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Its competitor MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The average target price of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is $81.33, with potential downside of -2.42%. Competitively the average target price of MacroGenics Inc. is $29, which is potential 103.08% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MacroGenics Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.