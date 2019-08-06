Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Comparing side by side

Both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 80 717.80 N/A -3.83 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Risk and Volatility

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.97 beta. In other hand, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is $81.33, with potential downside of -13.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.14% are Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.