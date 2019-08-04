Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 80 751.75 N/A -3.83 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 27 24.94 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Volatility and Risk

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.97 and it happens to be 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Insmed Incorporated on the other hand, has 2.76 beta which makes it 176.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 while its Current Ratio is 12.2. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $81.33, and a -17.08% downside potential. On the other hand, Insmed Incorporated’s potential upside is 159.62% and its consensus price target is $45.2. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Insmed Incorporated is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares and 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Insmed Incorporated.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.