Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 83 629.85 N/A -3.83 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Its competitor Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.8 and its Quick Ratio is 19.8. Gossamer Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.90% and an $81.33 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.