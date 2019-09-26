Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 85 656.42 N/A -3.83 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.97 beta means Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 97.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.17 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 12.2. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and has 18.7 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$84.75 is Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -3.91%. On the other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 213.62% and its consensus target price is $17.5. Based on the data shown earlier, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.