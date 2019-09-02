Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 83 607.68 N/A -3.83 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.02 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.97 beta means Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 97.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Its competitor Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $80.6, while its potential downside is -1.67%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average target price and a 421.24% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.