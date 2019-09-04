Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 83 611.55 N/A -3.83 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 239.94 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility and Risk

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 97.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12.2 and 12.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -1.91% at a $80.6 consensus target price. Competitively Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $22, with potential upside of 99.82%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 81.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.