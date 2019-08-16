Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) Contrasting side by side

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 81 687.24 N/A -3.83 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.19 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Volatility and Risk

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 97.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. ChromaDex Corporation has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. On the competitive side is, ChromaDex Corporation which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -11.92% at a $81.33 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares and 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than ChromaDex Corporation

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.