Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Contrasting side by side

Both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 88 0.00 23.88M -3.83 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 8 0.00 32.93M -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 27,102,485.53% -52.1% -47.4% CEL-SCI Corporation 408,560,794.04% 0% -102.6%

Volatility & Risk

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.97. CEL-SCI Corporation on the other hand, has 2.83 beta which makes it 183.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. On the competitive side is, CEL-SCI Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -0.60% at a $84.75 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10%. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.