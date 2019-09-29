Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 87 0.00 23.88M -3.83 0.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 3 0.04 7.58M -2.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 27,303,910.36% -52.1% -47.4% BioLineRx Ltd. 259,847,108.43% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 BioLineRx Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.39% and an $84.75 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares and 27.13% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.46% of BioLineRx Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance while BioLineRx Ltd. has -39.48% weaker performance.

Summary

BioLineRx Ltd. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.