Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Contrasting side by side

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 70 840.05 N/A -3.83 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 33.99 N/A -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk & Volatility

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.86 beta. In other hand, Amarin Corporation plc has beta of 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. On the competitive side is, Amarin Corporation plc which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a -27.31% downside potential and an average price target of $79.67. Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc’s average price target is $35.75, while its potential upside is 56.39%. The data provided earlier shows that Amarin Corporation plc appears more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 48.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69% Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Amarin Corporation plc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Amarin Corporation plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.