Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Comparing side by side

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 697.24 N/A -3.83 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 459.71 N/A -1.12 0.00

Demonstrates Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Volatility & Risk

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

12.2 and 12.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $84.8, and a -9.25% downside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is $8, which is potential 24.22% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. seems more appealing than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Mirati Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.