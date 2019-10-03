Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD)

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) and Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 23.07M -1.29 0.00 Psychemedics Corporation 8 0.00 4.67M 0.71 12.62

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Psychemedics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 2,262,652,020.40% -71.9% -56.8% Psychemedics Corporation 57,371,007.37% 19.1% 13.8%

Volatility & Risk

Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.12 and it happens to be 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Psychemedics Corporation has beta of 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Psychemedics Corporation are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Miragen Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Psychemedics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Psychemedics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Psychemedics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$3 is Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 328.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.2% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59.3% of Psychemedics Corporation shares. 10.65% are Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Psychemedics Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miragen Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -9.91% -27.54% -30.56% -68.99% -33.99% Psychemedics Corporation 5.5% -9.08% -15.88% -51.6% -56.85% -43.23%

For the past year Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Psychemedics Corporation.

Summary

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Psychemedics Corporation.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.