Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

We are contrasting Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 3 18.21 N/A -1.29 0.00 Neuronetics Inc. 15 4.18 N/A -1.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Neuronetics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -36.9% Neuronetics Inc. 0.00% 0% -27.7%

Liquidity

9.7 and 9.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Neuronetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.9 and 8.7 respectively. Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neuronetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Neuronetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neuronetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 925.64% and an $24 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.5% of Neuronetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 10.65% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Neuronetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 5.34% -0.34% -2.31% -24.3% -61.61% -2.31% Neuronetics Inc. -7.65% -8.39% -14.27% -39.56% 0% -22.69%

For the past year Miragen Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Neuronetics Inc.

Summary

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Neuronetics Inc.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.