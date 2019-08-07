Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) and NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.07 N/A -1.29 0.00 NeoGenomics Inc. 21 6.87 N/A 0.07 369.24

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and NeoGenomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and NeoGenomics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.9% -56.8% NeoGenomics Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.12 beta. NeoGenomics Inc.’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9. Competitively, NeoGenomics Inc. has 1.6 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeoGenomics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and NeoGenomics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NeoGenomics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,677.78% at a $24 average target price. NeoGenomics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 average target price and a -8.76% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NeoGenomics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and NeoGenomics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.2% and 77.1%. About 10.65% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, NeoGenomics Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miragen Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -9.91% -27.54% -30.56% -68.99% -33.99% NeoGenomics Inc. 3.88% 8.5% 13.35% 47.16% 76.72% 93.26%

For the past year Miragen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while NeoGenomics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors NeoGenomics Inc. beats Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.