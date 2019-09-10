Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.68 N/A -1.29 0.00 Biocept Inc. 1 5.13 N/A -7.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Biocept Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.9% -56.8% Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.7% -186%

Volatility & Risk

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.12. Competitively, Biocept Inc.’s 92.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Its competitor Biocept Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Miragen Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Biocept Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Biocept Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,236.63% at a $13.5 consensus price target. Biocept Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus price target and a 252.86% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Biocept Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Biocept Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.2% and 12.6%. About 10.65% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.23% of Biocept Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miragen Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -9.91% -27.54% -30.56% -68.99% -33.99% Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43%

For the past year Miragen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Biocept Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Miragen Therapeutics Inc. beats Biocept Inc.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.