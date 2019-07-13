Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)

Both Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.96 N/A -1.29 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 285 4.04 N/A 12.10 24.34

Demonstrates Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -36.9% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,070.73% for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.3% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 10.65% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 5.34% -0.34% -2.31% -24.3% -61.61% -2.31% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -1.8% 17.29% 12.55% 83.68% 145.99% 28.04%

For the past year Miragen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.