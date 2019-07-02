Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (MGEN) Reaches $2.17 After 5.00% Down Move; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Decreased Healthequity (HQY) Position By $1.24 Million

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased Healthequity Inc (HQY) stake by 6.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 16,962 shares as Healthequity Inc (HQY)’s stock declined 7.41%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 242,140 shares with $17.91M value, down from 259,102 last quarter. Healthequity Inc now has $3.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 1.01 million shares traded or 7.82% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops

The stock of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 121,017 shares traded. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) has declined 61.61% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MGEN News: 10/04/2018 – Miragen Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – miRagen Therapeutics Announces New Interim Data From Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Cobomarsen in Mycosis Fungoides; 26/03/2018 – Miragen Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 08/05/2018 – MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC – COBOMARSEN CONTINUED TO BE GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS EVALUATED; 27/04/2018 – MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC – MRG-110 APPEARED TO INCREASE VASCULARIZATION AND REPARATIVE TISSUE FORMATION IN TREATED WOUNDS; 27/04/2018 – MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC – MIRAGEN BELIEVES RESULTS SUPPORT EVALUATION IN HUMAN CLINICAL TRIALS; 22/05/2018 – Miragen Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WERE $78.1 MLN, COMPARED TO $47.4 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Miragen Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 23The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $67.12 million company. It was reported on Jul, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $2.06 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MGEN worth $3.36M less.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. The company has market cap of $67.12 million. The Company’s two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers.

Analysts await Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 27.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. HealthEquity had 16 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by SunTrust. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Chardan Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Neutral” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 1. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 19.

