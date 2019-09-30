Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (MGEN) Reaches $0.76 52-Week Low; Kazazian Asset Management Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 46.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kazazian Asset Management Llc acquired 4,503 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Kazazian Asset Management Llc holds 14,206 shares with $1.98M value, up from 9,703 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $235.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $130.53. About 1.82 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG

The stock of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.69 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.76 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $23.59 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $0.69 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.12 million less. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.0123 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7598. About 39,477 shares traded. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) has declined 68.99% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MGEN News: 27/04/2018 – MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC – MRG-110 APPEARED TO INCREASE VASCULARIZATION AND REPARATIVE TISSUE FORMATION IN TREATED WOUNDS; 27/04/2018 – MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC – MIRAGEN BELIEVES RESULTS SUPPORT EVALUATION IN HUMAN CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/05/2018 – miRagen Therapeutics to Present New Interim Data From Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Cobomarsen at the 2018 American Society of Clin; 27/03/2018 – miRagen Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial of MRG-110; 21/04/2018 – DJ Miragen Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGEN); 02/05/2018 – miRagen Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Supporting use of MicroRNA-Targeted Therapies for Ophthalmic Diseases; 16/05/2018 – MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT NEW INTERIM DATA FROM PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF COBOMARSEN AT THE 2018 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING; 24/05/2018 – Miragen Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – MiRagen Therapeutics Announces New Data Showing Admin of MRG-110 Improved Tissue Perfusion and Wound Healing in Late Stage Preclinical Studies; 08/05/2018 – miRagen Therapeutics Announces New Interim Data From Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Cobomarsen in Mycosis Fungoides

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. The company has market cap of $23.59 million. The Company’s two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers.

Analysts await Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 19.82% above currents $130.53 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, May 6. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line” on Monday, June 17. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy”.

