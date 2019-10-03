Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN) and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Comparison side by side

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 23.07M -1.29 0.00 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 104 2.95 133.98M 5.15 19.81

Table 1 demonstrates Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 2,292,784,734.65% -71.9% -56.8% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 129,037,850.33% 13.7% 6.4%

A beta of 1.12 shows that Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s 14.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

7.9 and 7.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 1 3 2 2.33

Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 343.33%. On the other hand, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s potential upside is 1.92% and its average target price is $105.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.2% and 94.7%. Insiders owned roughly 10.65% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miragen Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -9.91% -27.54% -30.56% -68.99% -33.99% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated -1.24% -0.36% 6.07% 17.44% -4.62% 22.59%

For the past year Miragen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Quest Diagnostics Incorporated had bullish trend.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated beats Miragen Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.