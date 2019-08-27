Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN) and Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Comparison side by side

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) and Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 2 8.36 N/A -1.29 0.00 Guardant Health Inc. 79 60.42 N/A -1.15 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.9% -56.8% Guardant Health Inc. 0.00% -80.5% -20.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9. Competitively, Guardant Health Inc. has 10.6 and 10.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Guardant Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Guardant Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has a 1,063.79% upside potential and an average target price of $13.5. Meanwhile, Guardant Health Inc.’s consensus target price is $104.5, while its potential upside is 10.75%. The information presented earlier suggests that Miragen Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Guardant Health Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Guardant Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.2% and 76%. 10.65% are Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5% of Guardant Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miragen Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -9.91% -27.54% -30.56% -68.99% -33.99% Guardant Health Inc. -1.67% 6.65% 44.58% 135.8% 0% 150.04%

For the past year Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has -33.99% weaker performance while Guardant Health Inc. has 150.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Guardant Health Inc. beats Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.