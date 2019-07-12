Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Comparing side by side

Both Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.96 N/A -1.29 0.00 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 133 2.80 N/A 4.52 29.15

Table 1 highlights Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -36.9% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 5.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.22 beta indicates that Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s beta is 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is 9.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.7. The Current Ratio of rival Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$24 is Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 1,065.05%. Competitively Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has an average price target of $157, with potential upside of 15.01%. The information presented earlier suggests that Miragen Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Charles River Laboratories International Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Miragen Therapeutics Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 95.5% respectively. Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.65%. Competitively, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 5.34% -0.34% -2.31% -24.3% -61.61% -2.31% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. -3.41% -8.11% -5.38% -3.53% 22.66% 16.3%

For the past year Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has -2.31% weaker performance while Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has 16.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Charles River Laboratories International Inc. beats Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening preclinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for identification of a druggable target through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs and chickens used in the manufacture of live viruses. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, agricultural and chemical companies, life science and veterinary medicine companies, contract manufacturing organizations, medical device companies, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.