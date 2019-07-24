Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (MGEN) Analysts See $-0.37 EPS; Natures Sunshine Products (NATR) SI Increased By 0.67%

Analysts expect Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) to report $-0.37 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 27.59% from last quarter’s $-0.29 EPS. After having $-0.38 EPS previously, Miragen Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -2.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 28,607 shares traded. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) has declined 61.61% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MGEN News: 30/04/2018 – miRagen Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/03/2018 – MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 22/05/2018 – Miragen Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – miRagen Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Supporting use of MicroRNA-Targeted Therapies for Ophthalmic Diseases; 27/04/2018 – MiRagen Therapeutics Announces New Data Showing Admin of MRG-110 Improved Tissue Perfusion and Wound Healing in Late Stage Preclinical Studies; 16/05/2018 – miRagen Therapeutics to Present New Interim Data From Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Cobomarsen at the 2018 American Society of Clin; 27/04/2018 – miRagen Therapeutics Announces New Data Showing Administration of MRG-110 Improved Tissue Perfusion and Wound Healing in Late Stage Preclinical Studies; 15/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management Buys 1.7% of Miragen Therapeutics; 21/04/2018 – DJ Miragen Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGEN); 19/04/2018 – miRagen Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data at the Wound Healing Society and the Association for Research in Vision an

Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NASDAQ:NATR) had an increase of 0.67% in short interest. NATR’s SI was 120,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.67% from 119,200 shares previously. With 9,000 avg volume, 13 days are for Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NASDAQ:NATR)’s short sellers to cover NATR’s short positions. The SI to Natures Sunshine Products Inc’s float is 1.39%. It closed at $9.3 lastly. It is down 11.36% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NATR News: 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 10/05/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine 1Q EPS 3c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATR); 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – ON MAY 25, APPOINTED RICHARD D. MOSS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine Sees 4Q Loss/Shr 90c-Loss 95c; 14/03/2018 NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC NATR.O SEES FY 2017 SHR LOSS $0.66 TO $0.71; 01/05/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine Products CEO Gregory Probert to Retire; 01/05/2018 – NATR:PROBERT TO HELP IN TRANSITIONING HIS CEO ROLE TO SUCCESSOR; 01/05/2018 – NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS BEGINS CEO TRANSITION PLAN FOLLOWING; 01/05/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine Products Commences CEO Transition Plan Following Retirement Announcement of CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 0.11% more from 14.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR). Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR). Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 247 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) for 35,800 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 0% invested in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) for 572 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 82,449 shares. Wynnefield Capital, New York-based fund reported 2.22 million shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 20,398 shares or 0% of the stock. 485,421 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 10,639 shares. Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,650 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 21,191 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has 0% invested in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR).

More notable recent Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nature’s Sunshine Announces New Global Leadership Structure and Appointments – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:NATR) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) And Wondering If The 33% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nature’s Sunshine Products Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nature’s Sunshine Appoints Terrence Moorehead as Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $179.24 million. It operates through four divisions: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. It has a 442.86 P/E ratio. The firm offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 1 sale for $697,076 activity. The insider HUGHES KRISTINE F sold $23,880. 5,000 shares valued at $48,492 were bought by WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP on Thursday, May 16.