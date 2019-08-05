Mirae Asset Global Investments Upped Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Position; As State Street (STT) Market Value Declined, Holder Charter Trust Company Decreased Position by $576,290

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 8,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 10,865 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 19,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 91,414 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 24/05/2018 – State Street Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Financial Services Conference; 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – Custody bank State Street’s profit rises 36 pct; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches lnvestable Indices; 18/05/2018 – KUTV 2News: BREAKING TRAFFIC: Crash at 1100 South on northbound I-15 into Salt Lake City. Drive time between Sandy to SLC is ov; 20/04/2018 – State Street Boosted By Higher Markets — Earnings Review

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 247.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 29,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 40,815 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $487,000, up from 11,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.61. About 145,013 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Size of Board to Temporarily Increase From Eight to 11 Directors; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR SAYS CEO BILLERBECK WILL RETIRE; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR – BILLERBECK WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL MAY 31; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Lattice Semi; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Board Commences CEO Search; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $ 0.05; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Darin Billerbeck to Retire; 29/05/2018 – Lattice Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – THERE IS NO OTHER MATERIAL INFORMATION CONCERNING AFFAIRS OF COMPANY THAT HAS NOT BEEN GENERALLY DISCLOSED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Css Ltd Liability Company Il has 0.02% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 31,400 shares. Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 422,100 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability Com has 0.81% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 277,404 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 34,449 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 345,907 shares. Aperio Ltd reported 0% stake. 15.76M are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md. Systematic Finance LP accumulated 25,625 shares. Pier Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 400,334 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Beck Cap Management Lc reported 14,635 shares stake. Quantbot Technologies LP stated it has 0.05% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Ameriprise Inc reported 0.02% stake. Td Asset Management stated it has 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Citigroup has 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 238,545 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC).

More notable recent Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lattice Semiconductor’s Strong Rally, More To Come? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Zacks Rank #1 Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Lattice (LSCC) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) by 5,078 shares to 6,127 shares, valued at $450,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 50,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,013 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $116,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 393,583 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 5,528 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Mercantile has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. 13,767 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 143,405 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr owns 3,112 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 4,137 shares. Shine Advisory accumulated 638 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0% or 164 shares. E&G Advisors LP reported 6,633 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 214,018 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. The Pennsylvania-based First National Trust has invested 0.25% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Bragg Financial Advisors owns 11,442 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “State Street’s Charles River, MarketAxess expand partnership – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “State Street boosts cost-cutting plan, Q2 beats; shares +1.3% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, down 21.93% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $543.95 million for 9.40 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% EPS growth.