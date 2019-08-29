Mirae Asset Global Investments Trimmed Suntrust Bks (STI) Position; Employers Holdings Has 1.22 Sentiment

Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 77 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 63 decreased and sold stakes in Employers Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 24.99 million shares, down from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Employers Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 47 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 51.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 14,791 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 13,735 shares with $814,000 value, down from 28,526 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $27.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.26. About 172,444 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 26/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24 PCT, UP 15 BASIS POINTS; 22/05/2018 – San Leon Says It Hasn’t Received Summons Over SunTrust, as Reported by Media; 16/05/2018 – Fundation Secures $120 Million Credit Facility from SunTrust Bank; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 17/05/2018 – MB Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 24; 09/04/2018 – TTEC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 16-18; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 2,762 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) has declined 5.18% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c

More notable recent Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Employers Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:EIG) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) were released by: Insurancenewsnet.com and their article: “Employers Holdings, Inc. Appoints Katherine H. Antonello as Executive Vice President, Chief Actuary – Insurance News Net” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 46.94% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.98 per share. EIG’s profit will be $16.60M for 20.49 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Employers Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.22% negative EPS growth.

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. It has a 8.48 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. for 239,964 shares. Prospector Partners Llc owns 104,900 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.36% invested in the company for 131,181 shares. The New York-based Secor Capital Advisors Lp has invested 0.22% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 25,992 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks has $73 highest and $66 lowest target. $69’s average target is 12.63% above currents $61.26 stock price. SunTrust Banks had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Nomura. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Monday, March 4 to “Neutral”.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.40 million for 10.79 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust Banks declares $0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Foundation Awards $2.7 Million in Grants to Winners of the 2019 Lighting the Way Awards – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.