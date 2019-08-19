Mirae Asset Global Investments Trimmed Its Total S A (TOT) Holding by $3.25 Million; Tower Research Capital Trc Has Raised Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Stake by $385,254; Valuation Declined

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 153.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 21,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 35,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 13,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 2.33 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 91.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 59,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 5,779 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321,000, down from 64,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 1.39 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 13/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 60 FROM EUR 57; 08/03/2018 – AP Moeller-Maersk Completes Sale of Maersk Oil to Total; 09/05/2018 – Haiti: Total Sells Its Retail Business; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS COMPANY IS EFFICIENT WITHOUT MUCH SHALE; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 1, 2018 Conditions of Availability of the Preparatory Documents; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL SEES GAS MARKET AS MORE GLOBAL, MORE COMMODITIZED; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development in Angola; 25/04/2018 – ARAMCO, TOTAL SAID TO MULL BID FOR TAS’HELAT SAUDI GAS STATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Total CEO’s Pouyanne to Enlarge JV with Saudi Aramco (Video)

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4,729 activity.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,687 shares to 12,768 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 107,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XAR).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.31B for 9.63 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,467 shares to 32,497 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).