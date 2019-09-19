Mirae Asset Global Investments Stake in Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Has Increased as Stock Value Rose; Monarch Partners Asset Management Cut Olin (OLN) Position as Shares Declined

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 578,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.80 million, up from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 1.24 million shares traded or 62.29% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 07/05/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Southern Hills NGL Pipeline Extension Into the DJ Basin Adding Takeaway Capacity via White Cliffs; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – CO AGREES TO USE PROCEEDS OF EACH SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 09/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 71.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 282,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 113,820 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, down from 396,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 2.32M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $14.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 50,206 shares to 119,079 shares, valued at $24.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 96,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.77M shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Research reported 1.53% stake. Bokf Na accumulated 32,023 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hightower Trust Lta has 0.03% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 18,713 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 0% or 3,019 shares. Cwm Llc owns 200 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 151,054 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 182,551 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 250,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 706,442 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com accumulated 41,774 shares. Moreover, Texas Yale has 0.01% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 10,775 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). First Eagle Invest Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). National Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 35,094 shares. Glenmede Co Na invested in 0.01% or 101,684 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.13 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proxima Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 282,000 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,153 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated holds 16.04M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Prudential Financial stated it has 519,244 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 128 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has 0.14% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 40,255 shares. 329 are held by Cwm Ltd Co. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% or 57,492 shares. 17,905 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 18 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 23,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gp has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Analysts await Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 41.33% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OLN’s profit will be $75.00M for 10.56 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Olin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4,500.00% EPS growth.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 11,180 shares to 340,739 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 50,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $716,852 activity. Shares for $85,000 were bought by Smith Vince J on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $178,490 was bought by BUNCH C ROBERT. $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Alderman Heidi S. Shares for $10,872 were bought by VERMILLION TERESA M on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $4,479 were bought by Shipp Earl L.