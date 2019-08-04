Mirae Asset Global Investments Stake in Mantech Intl (MANT) Has Trimmed by $352,980; Valmont Inds (VMI) Holder Harvey Partners Trimmed Stake by $2.05 Million

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (MANT) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 6,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 12,092 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, down from 18,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Mantech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 107,577 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 29/05/2018 – HANZA LAUNCHES ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES IN SWEDEN; 07/05/2018 – Canon Virginia, Inc. Demonstrates Advanced Manufacturing Technologies at NPE; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies l lnfiniti Research; 25/04/2018 – StratEdge to Display High-Temperature and High-Reliability Packages at CS ManTech and IMAPS HiTEC Conferences; 23/04/2018 – Canon Virginia, Inc. to Showcase Company’s Advanced Manufacturing Technologies; 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 11/04/2018 – ManTech: Marine Corps Contract for Engineering, Maintenance of Tactical Vehicles; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Net $80.1M-Net $83.3M

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 38.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 25,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 41,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $132.78. About 86,874 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Valmont Industries, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American States Water Co (AWR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:VMI) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valmont acquires Walpar LLC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 3,866 shares. M&T Financial Bank invested in 1,793 shares. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.78% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). 30,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Lc. Td Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 12,429 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 100 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha accumulated 3,850 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 43 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 11,803 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Co invested in 27,188 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Tower Ltd (Trc), New York-based fund reported 3,378 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation, Hawaii-based fund reported 33 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 4,420 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 6,144 shares.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $50.61M for 14.19 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ManTech Completes the Acquisition of InfoZen Nasdaq:MANT – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Tech Stocks for Growth Investors to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ManTech Named â€œBest For Vets Employer – 2019â€ by Military Times – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ManTech Appoints Julie Anna Barker as Vice President of HR for Mission Cyber & Intelligence Solutions Group – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Foresees a Fed Rate Cut: Winners & Losers – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 20,636 shares to 37,817 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 13,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MANT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Plc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Aperio Group invested in 10,378 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Acadian Asset Management Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 2.17M shares stake. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 826 shares. Rk Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 70,000 shares. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated has 0.14% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 56,300 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 36,514 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 6,015 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 216,560 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 63,749 shares in its portfolio. 74 are owned by Tower Cap Llc (Trc).