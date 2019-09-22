Mirae Asset Global Investments Raised Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Position by $3.06 Million; Shares Rose; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Shareholder Barrett Asset Management Decreased Its Position

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 139,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 961,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.84 million, up from 822,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 2.83 million shares traded or 85.28% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD’S OFFER TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 18/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Closes 11th Opportunistic Real Estate Fund At $7.55B; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 3,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 454,147 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.84M, down from 457,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,325 shares to 112,825 shares, valued at $33.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd holds 3.29% or 354,835 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 2.9% or 311,911 shares. Franklin Street Nc reported 223,366 shares. Moreover, Tealwood Asset has 1.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Global Advsr Limited Co invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3.05M are held by Nomura Asset Management. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duff & Phelps Investment Management accumulated 64,430 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cwh Cap Management holds 39,309 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Farmers Savings Bank owns 45,261 shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 110,257 shares stake. Greylin Invest Mangement invested in 0.05% or 1,575 shares. Clearbridge Llc reported 24.22M shares stake. First Business Fincl Svcs holds 11,561 shares. Dupont Capital Management reported 709,842 shares stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 79,175 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 17,548 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 1.25M shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 299 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 13,950 shares. Scott & Selber accumulated 190,710 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Naples Global Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 27,975 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Incorporated owns 0.23% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 2.96M shares. Commerce Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Utah Retirement reported 0.02% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% or 6.92 million shares. Farmers Comml Bank owns 222 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 3,075 shares. 8,818 are held by First Hawaiian National Bank. Davenport And Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 28,745 shares.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $14.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 43,306 shares to 168,368 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 10,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,334 shares, and cut its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).