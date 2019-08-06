Mirae Asset Global Investments Raised Its Best Buy (BBY) Stake; Shorts at Orion Group Holdings Common (ORN) Lowered By 2.7%

Orion Group Holdings Inc Common (NYSE:ORN) had a decrease of 2.7% in short interest. ORN’s SI was 1.82 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.7% from 1.87M shares previously. With 473,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Orion Group Holdings Inc Common (NYSE:ORN)’s short sellers to cover ORN’s short positions. The SI to Orion Group Holdings Inc Common’s float is 6.55%. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.59. About 231,252 shares traded. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) has declined 54.93% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ORN News: 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 03/05/2018 – Orion Group Holdings 1Q Rev $136.8M; 24/04/2018 – REG-Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 08/03/2018 – Orion Group 4Q Rev $162.2M; 08/03/2018 – Orion Group 4Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $162.2M, EST. $176.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Orion Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORN); 24/04/2018 – Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS – BACKLOG OF WORK UNDER CONTRACT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $360.6 MLN VS BACKLOG UNDER CONTRACT AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 OF $434.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC ORN.N – QTRLY CONTRACT REVENUES WERE $162.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12.4%, AS COMPARED TO $144.3 MLN LAST YEAR

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased Best Buy Inc (BBY) stake by 40.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments acquired 12,994 shares as Best Buy Inc (BBY)’s stock rose 3.66%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 45,072 shares with $3.20M value, up from 32,078 last quarter. Best Buy Inc now has $18.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 2.33 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy reported a forecast-beating rise in same-store sales in the first quarter; 23/03/2018 – REFILE-FCC chairman to be “proactive” on integrity of U.S. communications supply chain; 16/04/2018 – MacRumors: Deals: Exclusive Twelve South HiRise Duet Discount, Nest at Best Buy, and More; 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS [24]7.AI INCIDENT MAY HAVE COMPROMISED CUSTOMERS; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start Though Some Headwinds Seen Ahead; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 05/03/2018 BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $60; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – MCCOLLAM SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF BEST BUY CO; 17/05/2018 – Best Buy 10.1% Owned by Hedge Funds

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $383,864 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $4,925 was made by Caliel Michael J on Friday, May 24. Tabb Robert L had bought 20,000 shares worth $38,800. 5,000 Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) shares with value of $9,750 were bought by Stauffer Mark R.. Daerr Richard L. also bought $23,917 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) shares. $148,500 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was bought by PEARSON JAMES MICHAEL on Friday, May 24. On Friday, May 24 Buchler Peter R. bought $59,472 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) or 30,000 shares. Shares for $98,500 were bought by Sullivan Mary E on Friday, May 24.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction firm in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. The company has market cap of $133.43 million. It operates in two divisions, Marine and Concrete. It currently has negative earnings. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Orion Group Holdings, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 22.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 23.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 62,884 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 66,648 shares stake. Alliancebernstein L P reported 25,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 859 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 48,311 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Boston Prtnrs invested 0.01% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 331,711 shares. Tower Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0% or 21,841 shares. Wedge Management L L P Nc has invested 0.01% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 10,800 shares. Strs Ohio has 127,800 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Best Buy Co had 20 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BBY in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) earned “Sell” rating by CFRA on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 473,096 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.11% or 83,805 shares. 283 are held by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. 71,790 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Swiss State Bank holds 0.06% or 825,660 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser accumulated 5,381 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 295,575 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd invested 1.71% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Van Eck Assoc Corp has 17,834 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co invested in 1.21% or 14,500 shares. Moreover, Nbt National Bank N A has 0.07% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp has invested 0.01% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 4,196 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highland Ltd holds 0.1% or 18,481 shares. Regions Corporation holds 0% or 1,309 shares.

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 21,313 shares to 92,532 valued at $27.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 5,542 shares and now owns 29,425 shares. Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) was reduced too.

