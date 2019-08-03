Mirae Asset Global Investments Raised Humana (HUM) Holding by $12.55 Million as Market Value Rose; Aperio Group Has Decreased Stake in Xpo Logistics (XPO) by $697,586

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 169.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 47,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 75,310 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.02 million, up from 27,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $293.93. About 1.68 million shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 27/03/2018 – Humana Names Matt Berger as Regional President; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q REV. $14.28B; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of Humana AB held on 16 May 2018; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – ACQUISITION OF FPG IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON HUMANA’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE CO. OF AMERICA BUYS HUMANA’S WORKPLACE; 23/04/2018 – Humana, PE firms to buy hospice operator Curo Health for $1.4 billion; 22/03/2018 – Humana Releases its 2018 Bold Goal Progress Report: More Healthy Days Achieved, Social Determinants of Health Addressed, and

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 33,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 46,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62B market cap company. The stock increased 10.98% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.97. About 4.40 million shares traded or 214.68% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 13,048 shares to 69,186 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 7,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 217,407 shares stake. Grp Inc owns 218,809 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 200 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg has invested 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Northpointe Ltd Liability Com accumulated 36,879 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 339,066 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Steinberg Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 37,680 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Incorporated holds 1,701 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs Inc holds 2.60 million shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 85 shares. Westpac owns 7,835 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 30,004 shares. Sei Invs holds 0% or 19,602 shares.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,084 shares to 155,420 shares, valued at $16.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 264,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,604 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXJ).

