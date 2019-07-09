Mirae Asset Global Investments Raised Franklin Res (BEN) Stake; Golden Gate Private Equity Raised Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake by $592,000 as Share Value Rose

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 549.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 52,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,541 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 9,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 1.41 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 07/03/2018 – MOVES- Stanhope, Franklin Templeton, SocGen; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Franklin Templeton buys $2.25 bln in Argentine bonds – FT; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 837,107 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10,443 shares to 13,444 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Fds by 248,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,900 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fiduciary Trust Welcomes New Wealth Director to South Florida Office – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on July 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Franklin Templeton Announces Changes to Franklin Bissett Fixed Income Fund Lineup – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman sees AllianceBernstein, BlackRock benefiting from hunt for yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DTE Energy names Benjamin F. Felton senior vice president – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Limited Liability invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Macquarie Grp reported 13,000 shares stake. Rampart Mgmt Com has 2,706 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.74 million shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 46,978 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Cap Lc has 0.46% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 654,082 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has 0.04% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 6,214 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0.01% or 774,214 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 1.71M shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Company has 77,531 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 9,416 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 14,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 138,482 shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 92,000 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 120,701 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.08 million were accumulated by Millennium Management Limited Company. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 13.54M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 35,218 are owned by Green Square Capital Limited Liability. Frontier Cap Management has 0.19% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1.56M shares. Cwm Ltd Llc owns 0.18% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 517,389 shares. Moreover, Fund Management Sa has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 83,156 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 441,166 shares. Blair William & Il reported 49,482 shares. First Manhattan holds 1,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bancorp De stated it has 3,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Limited invested in 24,504 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 65,725 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bp Public has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $715,634 activity. The insider BEAUDOIN THOMAS L sold 8,301 shares worth $130,824. Ortmanns Stefan sold 1,841 shares worth $29,014. Shares for $23,640 were sold by Tempesta Daniel David on Friday, February 1.