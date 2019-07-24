Mirae Asset Global Investments Position In Nustar Energy LP (NS) Was Has Boosted; Kinder Morgan De (KMI) Holder Laffer Investments Has Cut Stake as Shares Rose

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 261,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.05M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 109,950 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 25.76% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 16/03/2018 – NUSTAR: NO EXPECTED MATERIAL IMPACT ON FERC’S TAX POLICY CHANGE; 18/05/2018 – NuStar to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON LIMITED PARTNERS $1.15 PER UNIT; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NuStar Energy L.P. Ratings

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (KMI) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,856 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337.29M, down from 17,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 5.88M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Shareholders to Get C$12 a Share in Trans Mountain Deal; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $104,530 activity.

More notable recent NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NuStar Energy +3% on St. Eustatius terminal divestiture and mixed Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NuStar: Strong Growth Potential, But High Debt – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Buckeye Partners L.P. vs. NuStar Energy – Motley Fool” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 7,085 shares to 3,813 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 27,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,780 shares, and cut its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl invested in 41,760 shares. Heronetta Management Limited Partnership holds 0.2% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) or 13,690 shares. Hussman Strategic reported 0.2% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Advisory Research Incorporated has invested 0.12% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Us Fincl Bank De reported 14,339 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has 0% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Novare Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 65,904 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr Incorporated holds 9.27 million shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Van Eck Assoc Corporation reported 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). 10,000 are held by Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has 0% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 71,688 shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 217,870 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorporation owns 40,906 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 500 shares. Ww Asset Incorporated stated it has 138,598 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Vident Inv Advisory holds 19,819 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corp invested in 110,115 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel accumulated 88,340 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Meritage Port owns 272,624 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.41% or 140,101 shares. Elkhorn Partners Partnership invested in 0.25% or 20,900 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.06% stake. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Incorporated accumulated 207,068 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Plante Moran Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.12% or 378,726 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability (Wy) owns 1,000 shares. Savings Bank has invested 0.13% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa stated it has 10,600 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan’s Growth Engine Is About to Rev Up – Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Sneak Preview Of Kinder Morgan’s Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan: Not Investing In This Company Would Leave You ‘Kindered’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.