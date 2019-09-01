Mirae Asset Global Investments Lowered Its Csx (CSX) Position; Credit Suisse Ag Boosted By $5.19 Million Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake

Credit Suisse Ag increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 6.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag acquired 68,268 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.08M shares with $82.96M value, up from 1.01M last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $61.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.62 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 8.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 17,341 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 197,467 shares with $14.76 million value, down from 214,808 last quarter. Csx Corp now has $52.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 3.20M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & holds 0% or 4,632 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts Corp has 0.07% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 111,838 shares or 2.93% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Counsel owns 3,166 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Central Retail Bank Tru Com has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Schaller Gru reported 5,609 shares. Girard Prns Limited invested in 0.37% or 26,143 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has 66,713 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc invested in 0.14% or 8,190 shares. Rmb Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 10,084 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 2,134 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 24,592 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,863 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 2.54% above currents $77.63 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wolfe Research.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 68% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares. Shares for $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Among 9 analysts covering CSX Corp (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CSX Corp has $93 highest and $57 lowest target. $80.22’s average target is 19.70% above currents $67.02 stock price. CSX Corp had 17 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $74 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. UBS downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Friday, April 5. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $80 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CSX Stock Charts Point to Looming Breakdown – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Canadian National Railway (CNI) to Acquire Massena Rail Line from CSX (CSX) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Stock Will Likely Continue to Fall Amid Economic Uncertainty – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.