Mirae Asset Global Investments Lifted Ashford Hospitality Tr (AHT) Holding by $988,032 as Share Price Declined; Perkins Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) as Share Price Declined

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Tr Inc (AHT) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 247,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.95% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15 million, up from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Ashford Hospitality Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 765,106 shares traded. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has declined 65.17% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AHT News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ashford Hospitality Tr 2018-ASHF Certs Prelim Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – Ashford: Consideration in Form of Convertible Preferred Stk Convertible at $140 Per Shr, Premium of 45%; 03/05/2018 – Ashford Hospitality 1Q Rev $342.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHT); 09/04/2018 – Ashford Will Acquire Remington’s Project Management Business for $203 Million; 15/03/2018 – Ashford Trust Declares Dividends For First Quarter Of 2018; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Remington’s Project Management Division; 03/05/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC AHT.N – COMPARABLE REVPAR DECREASED 0.2% TO $119.92 DURING QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 03/05/2018 – Ashford 1Q Loss/Shr $2.84

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 44,533 shares traded or 29.49% up from the average. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,585 shares to 59,449 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,710 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chembio Diagnostics Awarded UNICEF Contract to Supply Point-of-Care Zika/Chikungunya/Dengue Tests and Micro Readers – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chembio Launches HIV Self-Testing Initiative in Europe – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2015, Globenewswire.com published: “Chembio Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chembio Ebola Virus Diagnostic Test Receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization – GlobeNewswire” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chembio Diagnostics and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Enter Collaboration to Develop Point-of-Care Diagnostic Test – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 15,182 shares to 26,044 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 30,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,547 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

