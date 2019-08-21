Mirae Asset Global Investments Increases Stake in Conagra Brands (CAG); Pettyjohn Wood & White Cut Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $944,540

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 11,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 28,403 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 39,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.65. About 5.71 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – AS PER DEAL, EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $385 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN CLINICAL AND REGULATORY MILESTONES; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 08/03/2018 – STADA STAG.DE CEO SAYS IF MERCK WERE TO CHANGE DEAL STRUCTURE, VOLUME OF MERCK OTC BUSINESS FOR SALE, MAY THINK ABOUT IT; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS – REFERS TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT REGARDING MERCK SHARP & DOHME AUSTRALIA (HOLDINGS) PTY (MSD) BUYING CO

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 48.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 19,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 59,079 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 39,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.68. About 5.06M shares traded or 4.58% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Growth From Meat Alternatives Could Boost ConAgra’s Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by Arora Anil.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 70,950 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 1.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,578 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust has 24,893 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Com has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 121,268 shares. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.15% or 684,643 shares. Davenport & Communication Ltd Co holds 9,412 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 416,854 shares stake. Capital Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 3.66M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 19,738 shares. Bartlett And Lc has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). M Securities holds 0.17% or 25,977 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 0.02% or 28,755 shares. Reliance Co Of Delaware holds 18,444 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dana Inv Advisors holds 14,309 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Jobs! Gardasil maker to bring 425 jobs to Triangle region – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.01% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sivik Global Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.91% or 95,000 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Co reported 58,104 shares. Moreover, Vestor Cap Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Schnieders Limited Liability Co stated it has 9,605 shares. Bender Robert Assocs has invested 0.26% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsr has 0% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 44,538 shares. Blue Chip Prtn reported 35,022 shares. 929,927 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg. Guinness Asset Ltd owns 253,160 shares for 3.58% of their portfolio. Hourglass Cap Lc holds 6,952 shares. Sandler Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Norinchukin Natl Bank The reported 669,457 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Charter Trust has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cardinal Incorporated reported 10,500 shares.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69 million and $307.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 323 shares to 4,519 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Index (VOO) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).