Mirae Asset Global Investments Increased Its Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $2.55 Million as Share Value Declined; Molina Healthcare (MOH) Holder Highbridge Capital Management Upped Stake

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 35,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 415,351 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.05M, up from 379,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.92. About 3.59M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 42.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 14,250 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $129.12. About 364,497 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE REPORTS PRICING OF SYNTHETIC EXCHANGE TRANSAC; 14/05/2018 – James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice President of Health Plan Services; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – TRANSACTIONS WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S CASH POSITION; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q EPS $1.64; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 15,182 shares to 26,044 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 189,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.01M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (LEMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Partners Limited holds 0.34% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 25,124 shares. Scotia Capital has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Franklin Res Inc invested in 13.63 million shares or 0.53% of the stock. Paloma Mngmt Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com reported 3,463 shares stake. Stephens Inc Ar owns 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 7,296 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 276,364 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hartford Management invested in 0.15% or 71,691 shares. Natixis stated it has 458,244 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 2.49% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 20,215 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corp owns 351,692 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 11,645 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares. Another trade for 1,208 shares valued at $86,046 was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 43,449 shares to 4,051 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Far Pt Acquisition Corp by 499,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 26,680 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 2,135 shares. 599,241 are held by Earnest Prtn Ltd. 1,226 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 44,516 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.01% or 264,942 shares. United Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 253,566 shares. Atika Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Petrus Trust Com Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 2,640 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 21,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.2% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Bluecrest Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Us Bancorp De invested in 0% or 2,710 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

