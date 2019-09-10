Mirae Asset Global Investments Increased General Mls (GIS) Position; Tiger Eye Capital Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 120.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc acquired 78,500 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 143,848 shares with $16.97M value, up from 65,348 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 21.43 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 156.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments acquired 299,256 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)'s stock rose 3.51%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 490,418 shares with $25.37 million value, up from 191,162 last quarter. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -3.11% below currents $54.36 stock price. General Mills had 20 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 14 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 24,433 shares. Two Sigma holds 0.01% or 23,764 shares. 120,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Lakeview Ptnrs stated it has 0.66% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 37,187 were reported by Culbertson A N And. Profund Ltd Company holds 9,584 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Communication reported 116,680 shares. The Illinois-based Piershale Group has invested 0.15% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Crawford Invest Counsel invested in 0.52% or 337,059 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,327 shares. Private Advisor Ltd invested in 98,579 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,200 are owned by Family Co. Boston Family Office Limited Liability holds 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 143,323 shares. Tt Intll accumulated 122,170 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 9.17 million shares. Old Dominion Cap Management reported 0.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lagoda Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 3,730 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 144,060 shares. Davis reported 5,822 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) has 35,908 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 941,646 shares or 3.41% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cookson Peirce & Communication Inc has 2.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 228,501 shares. 63,090 are owned by Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability. Howe And Rusling accumulated 144,070 shares. Denali Lc has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

