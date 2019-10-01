Mirae Asset Global Investments Holding in Netflix (NFLX) Has Raised by $42.08 Million as Market Value Declined; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake in Ralph Lauren (Put) (RL) by $4.24 Million as Share Price Declined

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 51.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 114,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 336,270 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.62M, up from 221,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $267.82. About 552,876 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ bonuses for top executives; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video; 13/03/2018 – Netflix paid ‘The Crown’ star Claire Foy less than her male co-star, producers admit; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SEES 217 MLN INTERNATIONAL SUBSCRIBERS IN 2025

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (Put) (RL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.36 million, up from 62,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $95.76. About 30,930 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 22/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Net $41M; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as it moves to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren profits, sales top view; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA E-COMMERCE IN FISCAL ’19 – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EUROPE REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $420 MLN, DOWN 1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reports quarterly profit; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RL); 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $14.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 31,899 shares to 213,983 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 314,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 355,315 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Profund Advsrs Limited Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 73,143 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt LP invested in 9,500 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Qs Ltd Llc invested in 27,958 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry stated it has 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 7,599 shares in its portfolio. Whale Rock Management Llc holds 3.17% or 503,647 shares in its portfolio. Global Endowment Management Lp holds 0.03% or 970 shares in its portfolio. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.03% or 6,934 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Co invested in 13,387 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 25,668 shares. Baillie Gifford And Communications invested 3.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 283,877 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Centurylink Investment Mgmt holds 1,696 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $63.97 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold RL shares while 125 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Lc invested in 0.02% or 2,625 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.07% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Citigroup Inc holds 179,342 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 12,252 shares. 131 are owned by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. Numerixs Invest Technology stated it has 2,085 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Limited Com owns 3,581 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Smith Graham Company Investment Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 48,220 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Ajo Lp invested in 0.13% or 225,341 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 0.01% or 157,569 shares. Franklin Res invested in 15,528 shares.