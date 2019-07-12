Mirae Asset Global Investments Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Boosted by $794,971 as Market Valuation Declined; Lone Pine Capital Lifted Holding in Transdigm Group (TDG) as Market Value Rose

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 138,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754.19 million, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $492.23. About 205,423 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 7,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 34,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $93.49. About 3.32M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. Wynne Sarah also sold $1.26 million worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Thursday, February 7. $77,234 worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares were sold by Graff Michael.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 599,600 shares to 4.53M shares, valued at $1.21B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 1.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08M shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also sold $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million. Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of stock or 1,250 shares.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 662,707 shares to 5.21 million shares, valued at $188.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 6,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,969 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).