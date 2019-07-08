Mirae Asset Global Investments Holding in Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Boosted as Shares Declined; Blair William & Company Maintains Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP)

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 1,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,038 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, up from 25,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $372.85. About 111,990 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 107.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 61,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 118,404 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.56 million, up from 57,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $278.14. About 304,232 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO COMPLETE RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 16/04/2018 – KXLY Spokane: Domino’s Pizza will now deliver to outdoor locations; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 26/04/2018 – DPZ 1Q DOMESTIC CO-OWNED COMP GROWTH +6.4%, EST. +4.7%; 20/03/2018 – DP Eurasia annual core profit rises 28.9 percent; 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – CAPEX FOR 2018 OF AROUND £30M; 05/03/2018 Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Pnc Services Group holds 0.01% or 41,549 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 5,500 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Financial Counselors Incorporated has 5,370 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 5,915 were accumulated by Bridgecreek Mgmt Limited Co. Inverness Counsel Lc New York reported 12.85% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 17.19% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 248,093 shares. Cipher Capital Lp stated it has 6,664 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Hikari Tsushin reported 15,600 shares. The Japan-based Asset Management One Communications Ltd has invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Three Peaks Limited Liability Company reported 9,950 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa reported 578,189 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 442,240 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 805 shares.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 21,667 shares to 136,298 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 5,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,736 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $5.26 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Conley Jason sold $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 5,000 shares. 500 shares were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F, worth $163,483. 4,000 shares were sold by Crisci Robert, worth $1.23M.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 13,473 shares to 318,790 shares, valued at $9.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 187,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.72% or 362,285 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Caxton Associate Limited Partnership owns 1,083 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 7,772 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advisors holds 124 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited accumulated 1,649 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.09% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 19,215 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.01% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 944 shares. First Citizens Bancshares Tru owns 0.08% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 2,929 shares. 5,569 were reported by Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. Pension Service reported 0.06% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 55,756 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 7,457 shares.