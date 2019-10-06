Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Upped Stake in Agilent Technologies (A); Stonehill Capital Management Lifted Its Trinity Biotech Plc Adr (TRIB) Holding by $653,739 as Share Price Declined

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 60.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 13,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 35,211 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 21,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 1.22 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trinity Biotech Plc Adr (TRIB) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 653,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.82% . The hedge fund held 2.31 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinity Biotech Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 14,625 shares traded. Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) has declined 52.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIB News: 15/05/2018 – TRINITY SAYS 30M UNITS IN IPO PRICED AT $10 EACH; 11/04/2018 – U.K. CMA to Investigate Trinity Mirror’s Purchase of Rival Newspapers; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Biotech 1Q EPS 7.1C; 25/05/2018 – GATX, TRINITY RAIL AMEND SUPPLY PACT TO EXTEND TO DEC. 31, 2023; 02/04/2018 – Former NYC Economic Development Corp Executive Joins Trinity; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Trinity Lutheran Pre-School in Hopkinton; 07/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Trinity Mirror PLC (TNI.LN) Now RCH.LN; 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Bank National Association, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYBT); 23/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express to Get Another U.K. Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Hahn Management Ltd Company invested in 381,876 shares or 0% of the stock. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,938 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability owns 45,538 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca has 4,915 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants reported 332 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Bsw Wealth Prtn invested in 0.13% or 4,474 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 1,318 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 165,000 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Burney has 0.02% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.35% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Findlay Park Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.50 million shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Incorporated has 0.51% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 1.51M shares.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $14.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 17,410 shares to 40,468 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 98,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,958 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

