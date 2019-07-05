Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Trimmed Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Dominion Res Va New (D) Stake Held by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 109,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.49M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 640,350 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 17/05/2018 – Nutrien Sale of SQM Holdings Required by India and China Regulators in Merger that Created Nutrien; 04/05/2018 – Australian lithium miner, Chile’s SQM choose site for new plant in West Australia; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TIANQI IN TALKS WITH CITIC GROUP, OTHER INSTITUTIONS TO FINANCE THE SQM STAKE PURCHASE FROM NUTRIEN NTR.TO; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Agrees to Buy $4.1 Billion Stake in Lithium Giant SQM; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 20/03/2018 – Pinera Government to Stay Out of Request to Block China SQM Bids; 17/05/2018 – Chile gov’t to respect FNE regulator ruling on Tianqi – minister

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 2,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,978 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45B, up from 16,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.21 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 136 shares to 3,969 shares, valued at $560.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,810 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 28% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 539% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Never Buy – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Inc holds 0.32% or 18,814 shares in its portfolio. Madison Inv Holdings invested in 154,389 shares. Welch Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,943 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Secs Limited Company has invested 0.33% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fdx Inc reported 0.14% stake. Country Fincl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 678,368 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Wheatland Advsrs holds 3,412 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 273,866 were reported by Victory Cap Mngmt. Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 1.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hennessy Advsr Inc owns 2.13% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 597,877 shares. Maine-based Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 97,398 shares. 39,335 were reported by Bancshares Of Hawaii. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 113,562 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Albemarle – More Than Just Lithium – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SQM: Lithium Production Problems Drag On An Otherwise Good Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. to push for EV supply chain strategy – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Asian Invasion: Tianqi And Ganfeng Seek To Expand China’s Global Supply Of Lithium – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SQM moves to safeguard secrets from China’s Tianqi Lithium – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 34,849 shares to 88,425 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 52,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).